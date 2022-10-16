Election code violation: ECP orders expulsion of Rana Sanaullah from Faisalabad constituency

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addresses a press conference. Photo: APP/file

FAISALABAD: A polling official Sunday ordered to expel Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah from Faisalabad for allegedly violating the code of conduct.

In a statement, the District Monitoring Officer (DMO) took strict notice of his media briefing amid voting in the constituency and ordered ousting of the interior minister from the constituency's premises.

Holding a press conference by a public office-bearer on the polling day within the jurisdiction of a constituency is a violation of the code of conduct, said the DMO.

Earlier today, Sanaullah said that meeting with someone or attending a ceremony, whether it is held in connection with any happiness or grief, could not be termed as an election campaign.

Talking to journalists, the interior minister said he did not violate the law in any area, adding that the federal agencies should comply with the directions issued by the election body.

Responding to a question, Sanaullah said: “I have been told that the voter turnout for the by-polls is 20-25%. People's verdict should be accepted in the by-election.”

In response to another question about the PTI’s proposed long march on Islamabad, the interior minister said that they would stop “mob culture” at all costs.

“The district bar president accompanied by armed men is roaming around the election area,” he said and urged the ECP and the law enforcement agencies to take notice of it.

The government cannot be toppled by armed groups, the interior minister said, adding: “If you will do this once, the next time someone else will do it.”

Extending the “unconditional dialogue” offer to PTI on the date for the next general elections, the interior minister said: “We are not ready for conditional negotiations.”