BTS gives premiere performance at 'Busan Korea concert': Watch

BTS finally gave their first ever live performance for their Busan Korea Concert on Saturday.

On October 16, Soompi reported that BTS held their World Expo 2030 Busan Korea concert, which was streamed online for the fans all over the world.

BTS thrilled ARMY by performing Run BTS, live for the first time. Run BTS is a B-side single track of their album Proof.

The group also uploaded a video of their outstanding performance on their official YouTube channel for everyone to watch.

Note that South Korea is going to host World Expo in 2030 and K-pop sensational band BTS is a part of a massive campaign to make the event successful.

For those unversed, BTS is a famous South Korean band consisting of seven members: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.





Check out the first Busan Korea Concert performance video:







