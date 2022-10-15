Behati Prinsloo returns to social media amid Adam Levine’s cheating scandal

Behati Prinsloo returned to social media on Friday, October 14, and shared a photo of her leaving fans curious.

The model, 34, took to her Instagram Story to share a throwback snap that featured Prinsloo in cut-off jean shorts and a black T-shirt, completing her look with black tights and edgy sticking out her tongue and flipping off the camera while walking on a Victoria’s Secret runway.

Prinsloo had been quiet on all her social media platforms since husband Adam Levine was accused of having an affair with TikTok model Sumner Stroh.

In a series of TikToks last month, Stroh alleged that the Maroon 5 frontman a year-long affair with her while he was married to Prinsloo.

She also shared a message allegedly from the singer in which Levine appears to ask if she would be okay with him naming his and Prinsloo's unborn baby Sumner.

Four days prior to this news, The Victoria’s Secret model had announced her third pregnancy on Instagram.

Levine addressed the allegations in an Instagram post, where he admitted to have “crossed the line” but didn’t have a physical relationship. However, Stroh contradicted Levine’s claims.

Additional women came forward following Stroh’s allegations, claiming that the rocker had exchanged flirty messages with them while married to Prinsloo too, per Us Weekly.

However, the Prinsloo and Levine kept a strong front as they try to move forward. “Adam and Behati are trying to put this mess behind them and focus on the more positive aspects of their life together,” a source exclusively shared with Us. “They feel extremely blessed to have this baby on the way.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, share two daughters: Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4.