Bodies of 4 abductees found in South Waziristan in last three days

A soldier of the Pakistan Army is seen in this AFP file photo.

At least four people have been killed after being abducted over the course of three days in the South Waziristan area of Wana, Geo News reported.



The deceased included three traders and a policeman.

Trade leader Riaz Khan was killed two days ago after being kidnapped from the Rustom Adda area of Wana, according to police sources. Hafizullah, another kidnapped trade leader, was found dead in another location of the tribal area.

The bullet-riddled bodies of two people, including a policeman, Saddam Wazir, were found in the Wana tehsil of Barmal yesterday.

Several police personnel have lost their lives during attacks on police and tribal veterans in the past.

Unidentified armed individuals keep attacking the Azam Warsak police station at night.