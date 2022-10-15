Key suspect in Saddar dental clinic attack case arrested

Sindh’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday claimed to have arrested a man associated with the Sindhudesh Peoples Army (SPA), a separatist group, for his alleged involvement in last month’s attack on a dental clinic in Saddar.

The arrest of suspect Ahmed, alias Waqar Khushk, was disclosed in a news conference at the CTD DIG’s office, where Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said the man was caught using modern technology and on intelligence agencies’ tip-off. The motorbike used in the attack was also recovered from the suspect.

Flanked by CTD DIG Asif Ijaz Sheikh, Investigation SSP Syed Fida Hussain Shah and CTD incharge Mazhar Mashwani, the minister said the attack had left dual national Ronald Raymond Chao dead. He said Dr Richard Hono Pao and his wife Phin Tain, who were injured in the attack, were the targets.

He also said the CTD continued to track the attackers with the help of intelligence agencies by carefully monitoring their movement through CCTV camera footage, adding that over 100 cameras were examined to trace them.

Memon said the suspect belongs to the SPA, a subsidiary of the Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA). He said that according to the CTD, the suspect was in contact with Asghar Ali Shah, alias Saeen, and Zulfiqar Khaskheli, alias Safeer, adding that Khaskheli had pointed out the targets to the suspect.

He also said CTD and intelligence agencies’ teams have been formed to arrest the suspect’s accomplices, adding that further investigation is under way, while the suspect’s records

are being sought from other police stations.

The minister said the arrest is a message to anti-Pakistan elements that Pakistan is not a soft target, adding that even if terrorists manage to carry out their attacks, their success will be short-lived because they will have to face the consequences in the end.

He said the terrorists’ targets are not individuals but Pakistan. They want to create an atmosphere of fear to prevent foreign investment in the country and stop development projects, he added.

DIG Sheikh said the suspect used to participate in protests for the recovery of missing persons, adding that he later came into contact with Asghar Ali Shah. He said the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), the SRA and other organisations work together to spread terrorism.

Answering the media’s questions, Memon said the Sindh police are working hard to control street crime. Just as terrorism has been controlled, street crime will also be controlled, he added.

He said the Witness Protection Act was enacted during the then chief minister Qaim Ali Shah’s tenure. People need to act as responsible citizens, file FIRs of crimes and cooperate with the police as witnesses, he added.

He also said weapons licences are issued to citizens for security in accordance with the law, so there is nothing wrong with it. If someone gets a licence to protect themselves and their family, it is their right, he added.

He pointed out that the CM or any other minister does not have any licence quota. He also pointed out that if a minister requires a licence, they follow the same procedure as ordinary citizens do.

When a journalist mentioned ousted prime minister Imran Khan’s visit to Karachi, Memon said the news conference should be limited to the arrest of the suspect.

He, however, pointed out that Khan is also engaged in the same activity as the SRA, the SPA, the BLA or any other terrorist organisation. He explained that while Khan’s and the terrorist organisations’ methods are different, their aim is to target Pakistan and defame the country. He said terrorists are doing this through weapons, while Khan is doing this through his social media team.

When asked who would stop Khan from defaming Pakistan, the information minister said that it is the responsibility of the relevant institutions, but if Sindh’s CTD Sindh is given the mandate, it can perform this task very well.