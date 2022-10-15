PHA elects new office-bearers

KARACHI: Pakistan Hotels Association (PHA) has announced election results for the term 2022-23 in its 58th annual general meeting, a statement said on Friday.

The association named Mustansir Zakir as its chairman, Mian Akram Farid as senior vice chairman, Faisal Qayyum Khan as vice chairman North, and Abdul Jabbar Rathod as vice chairman South.

PHA new chief Mustansir Zakir is associated with Hashoo Group for over 25 years, and is the CEO of Hashwani Hotels Limited, owners and operators of Islamabad and Karachi Marriott Hotels and Zaver Pearl-Continental Hotel Gwadar.

Zakir is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan and associate member of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan. He has done his certification in hospitality and strategic management from Cornell University, USA. He has been chairman and executive committee member of PHA in past as well, contributing to the hospitality sector on behalf of the association.