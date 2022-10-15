Where the fault lies

LAHORE: The boom and bust in some major industries have become a routine. The auto sector during the bust waited for a boom to operate idle capacities some years later. The cement manufacturers rue the periodic capacity increases when production nosedives.

We have an edible oil and ghee sector that has higher capacities than local consumption and they are not competitive to export. The capacity of our flour mills is three times the consumption of wheat flour in the country. The exports are not allowed as we have to import wheat to satisfy local demand. We have paint producing capacity that could paint buildings not only in Pakistan but across central Asia.

We are short of garment units that could consume all the yarn and fabric produced in the country because we have not properly explored the garment export markets. We have spinning units that do not produce the blended yarn needed to produce fabrics and garments that over 70 percent of global consumers need. Most of the sectors do not export because we cannot compete globally due to inefficient equipment or the low productivity of our workers.

These facts are in the knowledge of our economic planners and entrepreneurs. Both are reluctant to take corrective measures as the status quo suits them.

The entrepreneurs are making money on obsolete technology either through government subsidies or through protection from imports. Officially we are an open economy but in reality, the openness is subject to the wishes of vested interests.

These ups and downs in productivity are the major reason for the absence of investments in the industrial sectors. We have seen regular investments in sectors where the demand continued to increase irrespective of the state of the economy. These include the food and beverages sectors. More corporate dairy farms are emerging every year. The processing capacities of food and beverage firms are expanding. But not so in the engineering or textile sector.

Fifteen years back we were producing 27,500 cars and a year later it was down to half. Car production reached 300,000 units in 2018 to decline to below 200,000 units a year later. Last fiscal car production reached an all-time high of 325,000. This fiscal we would be lucky to be able to sell 160,000 units. Cement production is down by over 15 percent in the first four months of this fiscal. The fallout of production not only reduces jobs but also revenue that too massively.

According to an auto-industry expert, the average revenue that the government generates per car is 39 percent of its retail price (it may vary from 37 percent for small cars to 43 percent for high-end cars).

This includes the levies and taxes the government collects at import and manufacturing stages from vendors and car manufacturers. The average price of a car in Pakistan is Rs5 million (ranging from Rs3 million to Rs12 million). This means that the government collects an average revenue of Rs1.95 million per car.

On this basis, it generated revenues worth Rs633 billion on 325,000 cars at different stages of manufacturing to the retail stage. With the production down by 50 percent the revenues would also halve.

It will create a headache for the government to make up for the last Rs316.5 billion because of the decline in car production. Similarly, the state would collect 15 percent fewer rupees under the head of sales tax and other levies from the cement sector if its uptake continued to decline in the remainder of the year.