Customs launches online complaint system

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs has launched an online complaint management system and digital dashboard to resolve complaint and issues pertaining to customs, a statement said on Friday.

The system would help minimise dispute resolution time, minising physical visits to customs, and improve the country’s ranking in ease of doing business index, said Wajid Ali, Director General Customs, in the inauguration ceremony of the complaint system at Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

Speaking on the occasion, FPCCI president Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said the initiative was long-awaited as WeBOC had shortcomings, which could be curbed with a user-friendly system, he added.

Customs has developed the system in collaboration with United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Pakistan office. UNDP has emphasiaed that women entrepreneurs and young businessmen should also be encouraged to utiliae the system to create a business-friendly environment in the country and promote equality and generate employment.

Suleman Chawla, senior vice president FPCCI, said the apex body, which has over around 250 chambers, trade bodies, and associations under its umbrella, wanted to create awareness and educate the business, industry and trade community of Pakistan on the system. “Its success depends on how well and how quickly the system is adopted for lodging complaints vis-à-vis customs-related matters.”

Shabbir Mansha, vice president FPCCI, said Customs had rightfully chosen the platform of FPCCI as it was uniquely positioned to popularise and create awareness on the system across all business sectors and segments of the business community.

M. A. Jabbar, VP FPCCI, pointed out that while the business community appreciated digitalisation, the customs department should also work towards eliminating mismanagement and malpractices to reduce the incidence of complaints to start with.