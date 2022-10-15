Drop in prices of perishables drags SPI down 0.57pc

KARACHI: Weekly inflation decreased 0.57 percent week-on-week, but remained up 28.44 percent year-on-year during the seven-day period ended October 13, as prices of perishables dipped likely on higher imports.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data issued on Friday attributed the WoW decline in the sensitive price indicator (SPI) to a drop in prices of tomatoes (13.51 percent), LPG (2.76 percent), eggs (2.12 percent), pulse masoor (2.07 percent), onions (1.57 percent), pulse gram (1.39 percent), and bananas (1.36 percent).

During the previous week ended October 4, SPI increased 0.29 percent WoW and 29.44 percent YoY.

Fahad Rauf, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, in his note said, “Post-floods, the prices of perishable items have been volatile and have become swing factors for SPI.” This weeks decline was mainly on account of drop in tomato prices.

“We estimate, October CPI (consumer price index) at 4.0 percent month-on-month (25.7 percent YoY), where house rent revision, higher perishable prices, and low base effect of electricity charges in September 2022 (adjustment of June FCA relief of Rs10/kwh) would be main drivers,” he added.

During the previous week, the prices of onions and tomatoes had stayed on the higher side because of supply constraints caused by hindrances in imports of the commodities from Iran and Afghanistan.

PBS compiles SPI via collecting prices of 51 essential items from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country. During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 17 (33.34 percent) items decreased, 18 (35.29 percent) items increased and prices of 16 (31.37 percent) items remained stable.

Price of a kilogram of tomatoes declined 13.51 percent to Rs194.83, from Rs225.27 last week, whereas it jumped 194.26 percent from Rs66.21 during the same period last year. The highest price of the perishable was recorded at Rs260/kg in Islamabad.

Another essential commodity that recorded a price surge was powdered milk. The price of a 390 gram polybag of NIDO increased by Rs22.42 or 3.82 percent WoW to stand at Rs608.61 from Rs586.19 last week. On YoY basis, the price of the commodity went up Rs112.66 or 22.72 percent from Rs495.95 during the same period last year.

PBS attributed the YoY increase in SPI to the increase in prices of tomatoes (194.26 percent), onions (167.89 percent), diesel (92.08 percent), petrol (76.07 percent), pulse gram (69.25 percent), pulse masoor (62.19 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (60.14 percent), washing soap (58.03 percent), mustard oil (56.53 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (56.30 percent), pulse mash (55.61 percent), pulse moong (53.72 percent), and vegetable ghee 1kg (53.59 percent).

A decrease was observed in the prices of electricity for Q1 (45.61 percent), chilli powder (42.08 percent), sugar (12.79 percent), and gur (3.59 percent).

SPI had reached a peak of 45.5 percent YoY during the week ended September 1, 2022, but has since been on a downward trajectory mostly, with only last week’s reading going a bit upwards.