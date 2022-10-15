Stocks weaken as triggers awaited

Stocks softened on Friday as trade-averse investors mostly stayed out of the trade, awaiting cheer-worthy developments on the economic front, resulting in no major changes in volumes, traders said.

After opening with a positive gap, the benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index gradually spiralled downwards to end the day with a loss of 137.22 points or 0.33 percent at 41,948.50 points.

Trade mostly remained in a tight range at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Arif Habib Ltd, in its post-session analysis, said the index couldn't sustain its momentum as participation grew thinner and thinner as the first session progressed.

“However, in the second session, the market traded in a narrow range. Mainboard volumes stayed dull whereas volumes were healthy 3rd tier stocks,” it reported.

The KSE-30 index, following the benchmark’s suit, also fell by 70.26 points or 0.45 percent to 15,533.63 points.

Traded shares increased by 106 million to 328.653 million from 222.227 million shares. The trading value fell to Rs9.611 billion from Rs9.669 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.818 trillion from Rs6.852 trillion. Out of 344 companies active in the session, 136 went south, 180 headed north, and 28 did not move.

Topline Securities said a significant contribution to the index came from BAFL, MARI, MCB, MTL and HUBC, as they cumulatively contributed 24 points to the index. On the flip side, OGDC, SYS, TRG, PAKT and DAWH lost value to weigh down on the index by 146 points.

Sapphire Fiber led the gainers by securing Rs92.18 to Rs1,335.90 per share, followed by Sanofi-Aventis, up by Rs73.50 to Rs1,128 per share.

Sapphire Textile was the worst performing name of the day as it lost Rs75.40 to end at Rs1,023.60 per share, followed by Pak Tobacco, down Rs58.59 to Rs781.41 per share.

Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, credited the losses to Moody’s downgrades, fall in foreign exchange reserves, and slump in the rupee value.

“IMF's dismal growth and inflation projections’ likely impact on SBP policy rates, decline in cotton output, cement and auto sales data for September weighed on the trade,” he said.

Sectors contributing to the negative performance included technology (-70.5 points), tobacco (-19.1 points), refinery (-9.0 points), commercial banks (-6.8 points) and investment banks (-6.5 points).

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 108.56 million shares. It rose by 7 paisas to Rs1.59 per share. It was followed by TRG Pakistan Ltd with 30.688 million shares that closed lower by Rs2.53 to Rs125.94 per share.

G3 Technologies, Ghani Global Holdings, G3 TechClassB, Hascol Petrol, K-Electric Ltd, Telecard Limited, Netsol Tech and Lotte Chemical were among the well-traded stocks of the day.

Turnover in the future contracts increased to 90.840 million shares from 79.497 million a day earlier.