Rupee falls to 226 a dollar in open market

KARACHI: Pakistan’s currency fell by 4 rupees against the dollar in the kerb market on Friday due to the increased demand for the greenback to make payments, dealers said.

Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) reported the price of the rupee at 226 per dollar, compared with Thursday’s rate of 222.

In the interbank market, the rupee inched down 0.02 percent to 218.43 versus the greenback.

Since the State Bank of Pakistan appears to have started clearing pending letters of credit, importers' demand for the dollar has been continuously high over the previous three sessions. The rupee is under pressure as a result.

The demand for dollars has stopped the the rupee's appreciation. Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves also kept shrinking. According to dealers, the market is worried about how the country can pay its debt payments and funds its current account deficit given its dwindling reserves.

Malik Bostan, the chairman of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, said that pressure was increasing on the local currency owing to the settlement of import payments in Iran and Afghanistan.

“For a long time, Pakistan has imported coal from Afghanistan. It was decided that Afghan dealers will be paid for the imports in Pakistani rupees. However, they do not accept Pakistani currency, and "want to be paid in dollars. The dollars are arranged from the black market (hundi-hawala and the open market is facing a dearth of dollars,” Bostan said.

In the same way, Pakistan is importing vegetables from Iran to make up for shortages caused by recent flooding in its domestic markets. Iran and Pakistan don't have any official banking channels for payment settlement. Therefore, he explained, payments for the import of vegetables were set up through the domestic free market.

"In Pakistan, banks purchase dollars from the open market to settle transactions made using credit cards that involve foreign payments," Bostan said.

Dealers have sold dollars to banks at Rs224 each day. Due to the ongoing growth of online shopping and overseas travel, the amount of international credit card payments is increasing in Pakistan, according to Bostan.

The central bank’s foreign exchange reserves declined by $303 million to $7.596 billion as of October 7 due to external debt repayments, which included repayment of a commercial loan and interest payment on Eurobonds. The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan can barely cover one month’s worth of imports.

However, the forex reserves of the country are expected to improve due to secured external financing and additional commitments from international financial institutions in the wake of the floods. Pakistan is also hopeful of receiving $4 billion committed by World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and the United Nations for flood relief operations. Early next month, a team from the International Monetary Fund will come to Pakistan to begin the next review of their existing programme.