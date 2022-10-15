Cotton output plunges to 37-year low on poor water management

LAHORE: Water mismanagement has left the rural economy in tatters as cotton output plunges to a 37-year low, according to an analysis of the latest official figures.

During the 2022-23 crop year cotton has been hit hard by the triple whammy; extreme water shortages of up to 30 percent of average flows at the sowing time, massive floods submerging mature plants during the harvesting period, and a failure to drain water even after months of the deluge.

It is really hard luck for the cotton growers that they first received a severe blow of up to 30 percent water shortage, restricting area under cotton cultivation by about one-fifth of the target, and then during picking season, massive floods flattened their crop.

According to experts, efficient use of water resources with better infrastructure in place could reduce crop losses by half through the fairly smooth distribution of water after reducing fluctuation in natural flows. The Federal Committee on Agriculture (FCA) was informed during the last meeting that national cotton production for 2022-23 has nose-dived to 6.3 million bales against a target of 11.034 million bales, showing a steep decline of 43 percent. Against last year's output of 8.32 million bales, the present crop is down by 24.35 percent. This is the smallest crop cotton growers are going to harvest since 1985-86—about 37 years down the line.

The rural economy has been facing a major blow due to poor governance of water resources by policymakers. Not only cotton, but other crops have also been ravaged by the floods, especially in Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

A latest satellite-based assessment conducted by researchers at the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) forecasted that floodwaters would likely reduce Sindh's cotton crop by 88 percent, rice crop by 80 percent, and sugarcane crop by 61 percent.

According to the estimation, with so much standing water in the fields over so many weeks, the floods have taken a toll on Pakistan’s farmers.

It is estimated that about two million bales of cotton have been destroyed in Sindh province alone and around one million bales in Balochistan, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, incurring accumulated approximate losses of over three to five billion dollars on the cotton value chain. The aftermaths of recent flash floods and torrential rains leave a trail of devastation in terms of damaged minor and major crops standing over millions of acres, besides inflicting huge losses to the livestock. The daunting task of reviving national agriculture and livestock sectors would require a massive amount of resources.

According to an analysis of satellite images, it is observed that this year’s floods in the country were the worst in a decade. Monsoon rains had pummeled the region for several weeks and floodwaters inundated 75,000 square kilometers of the land. Rain has ceased six weeks later, and fields have begun to drain. But infectious diseases are spreading out and food shortages are looming significant amidst vast swaths of farmland remaining waterlogged.

Satellite images focusing on Sindh and Balochistan, reviewed on August 31, 2022, showed a peak of flooding. By October 13, 2022, a considerable amount of water had drained off the landscape back into rivers. But many areas still remained wet and waterlogged in comparison to June 2022. All three images were acquired by the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on the NOAA-20 satellite.

They are false-color images based on VIIRS observations of shortwave infrared and visible light, a combination that makes it easier to distinguish between water (blue) and land (green).

“Unlike previous floods, the current floods have inundated areas where there is little possibility that water can drain naturally,” explained Faisal Mueen Qamer, a remote sensing specialist with ICIMOD. “Local governments are currently making cuts to roads and other linear infrastructure to make it easier for the water to flow back to rivers or toward empty lands. Some farmers are operating pumps to help drain their lands before planting winter crops.”