Terror resurgence not to be allowed: NSC

ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee (NSC) Friday pledged that resurgence of terrorism would not be allowed, and the National Counter-Terrorism Authority (Nacta) would be revived, which would work in collaboration with the provincial-level counter-terrorism departments for the purpose.



The meeting took stock of the security situation in the country keeping in view a terrorist attack at a school van in Swat, which left the driver dead and a student injured. The meeting reviewed the situation in detail in the wake of the deteriorating law and order situation in Swat and some other parts of the country and expressed condolences to the affected families. The meeting also discussed the status of talks with the proscribed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the related issues.

The NSC met at the Prime Minister’s Office under the chairmanship of PM Shehbaz Sharif, with federal ministers, lawmakers, services chiefs, and heads of intelligence agencies in attendance. MNA Mohsin Dawar and Mian Iftikhar Hussain of Awami National Party (ANP) also attended the meeting.

In the meeting, according to a statement issued by the PM’s Office, officials of the country’s security apparatus gave a briefing on the security situation in the wake of recent terrorist activities in the country and presented their recommendations.

The meeting made it clear that the blood of every citizen is precious and noted that the law would strictly deal with those involved in the bloodshed of innocent people. “Our citizens rendered unprecedented sacrifices along with the armed forces and played a historic role in the war against terrorism,” read the statement.

The national and state institutions are on the same page for the protection of the lives and properties of people, the geographical integrity of Pakistan and for maintaining the rule of law.

The forum decided to constitute an apex committee, headed by PM Shehbaz Sharif, and revive Nacta, which would work in collaboration with the provincial counter-terrorism departments to prevent any resurgence of terrorism in the country.

The meeting also approved more effective steps to ensure the security of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, the statement added. It added that Nacta would coordinate with the provinces to ensure the security of the projects.

The anti-terrorism system would be upgraded and equipped with the latest technology, and the meeting decided and vowed to ensure provisions of resources in that regard. The meeting praised the armed forces, rangers, police officers, and personnel from other law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) for sacrificing their lives in the line of duty.

Sources said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa also held a one-on-one meeting to discuss security issues, national and internal security, and law and order in the country.

Due to this engagement, the PM could not address a press conference, which was scheduled at 5 pm on Friday. The NSC meeting maintained that all the state institutions were on one page, focused and united to safeguard geographical boundaries, lives and properties of citizens, writ of the state and for maintaining the rule of the Constitution and law. “The whole nation is focused and united to achieve these objectives at every cost,” the participants in the NSC observed.