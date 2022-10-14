PTI terms Swati’s arrest shameful, seeks release

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Thursday termed the detention and alleged custodial torture of Senator Azam Swati a shameful and condemnable act and demanded his immediate release.

In a strong reaction, the party leadership said only the biggest criminals were allowed to evade accountability after stealing billions from the national kitty but brought to power. On the other hand, respectable parliamentarians and PTI leaders were being arrested and tortured for raising their voice to make Pakistan an independent country in the true sense.

The party legislators staged a demonstration outside the Parliament House and strongly condemned the arrest of Swati and his alleged custodial torture.

Speaking on the occasion, Opposition Leader in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem said Swati’s house was raided and sanctity of privacy was violated. He said the alleged violence against him was a proof of fascism of the ‘imported’ government and demanded Swati’s immediate release.

Lashing out at the ‘imported’ government, he said the alleged custodial torture was at its peak ‘in this government of crooks’, as they neither spared Shahbaz Gill nor Senator Saifullah Khan Nyazee and had now subjected Swati to brutal torture and harassment.

Senator Shibli Faraz said ‘a cabal of crooks’ imposed on the country were responsible for all these crimes. Such tactics would not dampen the courage of PTI leaders and the countrymen, who were all set to rid the country of these thieves, who used the Parliament House to give themselves a clean chit in billions of rupee corruption cases. He said, “Enough is enough. Now the people of Pakistan will take their decisions”.

Senator Ejaz Chaudhary said Imran Khan would soon become the prime minister, rid the country of corrupt rulers and make Pakistan truly an independent country. PTI Secretary General Asad Umar strongly condemned the arrest of Azam Swati and demanded his immediate release.

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said reports about Swati’s torture were disturbing, adding that torturing political prisoners had become a new norm in Pakistan. PTI Central Senior President Dr. Shireen Mazari said, “The fascist government once again showed its intolerance for any democratic criticism and sent the FIA to arrest Swati at 3.00am early this morning from his Islamabad residence, which is shameful and condemnable. Dark shadows hang over his arrest”.

PTI Sindh President Ali Haider Zaidi reacted, “Pathetic state of affairs, as senators being arrested for making statements, while money launderers getting off the hook and sitting in positions of power in the PM House”.

In a tweet, PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said, “Senator Azam Swati’s arrest is condemnable and his allegations of violating his dignity are too serious to ignore. These unfortunate precedents will continue to haunt us for times to come. Change is merely an illusion, only characters have changed!”