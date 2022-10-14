JAC, WAF demand action against Taliban in Swat

LAHORE: The Joint Action Committee for Citizen’s Rights (JAC) and Women’s Action Forum (WAF) have demanded immediate government action against Taliban resurgence and rising terrorism in the Swat Valley and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A press release issued on Thursday said, “WAF and JAC stand in solidarity with the resistance of the brave women and men of Swat to Taliban resurgence on their land, and commend the good sense of those political parties that have set aside their differences to raise their voices with the people of Swat against this new wave of terrorism.”

The attack on a school van in Mingora that left the driver dead and injured two school children recalls the attacks on school children and the destruction of schools, when the TTP took control of Swat in 2006, it added.

“The memory of that time is still alive in our minds, as are the beheadings at Khooni Chowk, the forced marriages of young girls to militants, the flogging of Chand Bibi and the murder and mutilation of the dead body of dancing girl and family breadwinner, Shabana. There is strong evidence to show that the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is behind the rising violence and acts of extortion in the area, and we fail to understand the government’s silence and inaction in the face of this rising militancy and acts of extortion by an extremist force known for its brutality and disregard for the country’s sovereignty,” the statement said.

It said the government’s silence, combined with a bid by the banned terrorist groups to take over several areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after the talks on the peace process brokered and hosted by the Taliban government in Afghanistan, where fugitive TTP leaders have taken shelter, is a matter of deep concern for the people of Pakistan in general and of Swat and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular, adding, “We are apprehensive that the peace process has not ended the violence, nor is it known if the talks remain on track. In exercise of our legitimate right as citizens of the state, we demand to know what terms have been offered to the militants as part of this process.”

“We join our voices to those of the people of Swat and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their demand for “peace on their soil” – a peace won at the cost of countless civilian and military lives after a major counterterrorism operation by the Pakistan Army in 2007 that evicted the militants and restored the writ of the state in the valley. The years following the restoration of the government’s authority have brought economic stability and prosperity to the region as evidenced by the construction of schools, educational institutions, sports grounds and a boom in local tourism,” it said.

“It is the responsibility of the sitting government and the opposition to safeguard this peace instead of wasting public time and money and making themselves ridiculous through their endless bickering and bad mouthing of each other. We support the people of Swat and KP in their demand that their hard-earned peace is not destroyed, and that the government takes firm action against the militants before further harm is done,” the statement by the conveners of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) and Women’s Action Forum (WAF) concluded