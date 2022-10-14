Interior ministry asks ECP to hold by-polls with caution

A man ballot casts his vote in a polling station. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: In its second letter, the Ministry of Interior Thursday told the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that terrorist activities might occur during the by-polls, asking the body to hold elections in a “cautious” manner.

The October 16 by-elections are scheduled to take place in eight constituencies — NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-45 Kurram, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana Sahib, NA-237 Malir and NA-239 Karachi. The ministry earlier this month wrote a letter to the ECP seeking delay of 90 days as security personnel were busy in flood-relief activities and it was feared that a certain party would “besiege” the federal capital. “It is feared that the political leadership coming to Punjab will be targeted. The by-elections should be held in a cautious manner,” the ministry’s letter said.

The letter mentioned that nationalist parties belonging to Sindh and Balochistan could engage in terrorist activities in Karachi — where local government elections will be held on October 23.

The ministry said that it would not be possible for the police alone to control the law and order situation during the by-polls — and the armed forces, as well as other law enforcement agencies (LEAs), are busy in flood-relief activities.

The ministry added that in some provinces, the police actions showed partiality. Also, it noted that currently, the country’s political temperature is high and the “workers of all political parties are charged”.

The interior ministry added that terrorists have increased their activities in Karachi and Punjab after the deadly floods. “At this moment, the army and paramilitary forces are busy in flood-relief operations. A surge has been witnessed in the activities of terrorists and extremists,” the ministry said.

It noted that as compared to 2021, there is an increase of 52 percent in terrorism-related activities during the ongoing year. Citing reports released by intelligence agencies, the ministry revealed that terrorists are present in Swat, Mardan, Peshawar, Tank, and Lakki Marwat.

It was further mentioned that officials of law enforcement agencies, government allies and members of peace committees are being targeted. The ministry highlighted that there has been a significant increase in terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkwa as a result of which 222 incidents of terrorism have been reported in the last three months.

“Since June, terrorists have been entering Pakistan through secret routes on the Afghanistan border and Taliban have facilitated TTP through these secret routes,” the letter read. Before the interior ministry’s letter, the Sindh government refused to provide security personnel for the October 23 local government polls in Karachi. On October 4, the ECP turned down the Sindh government’s plea to defer the local government elections in the port city for three months.