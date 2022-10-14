Tarbela Dam: Torghar people want agreement honoured

MANSEHRA: A jirga of elders belonging to five major tribes of Torghar district on Thursday demanded the government to honour the agreement reached between Wapda and Tarbela dam’s affectees at the launching of the mega hydropower project in the country.

“Our agricultural land, graveyards and whatever we possessed had been inundated under Tarbela Dam’s reservoir, but we are still deprived of royalty and other facilities committed by the Wapda in the agreement,” Sultan Khan told the jirga held in Judbah.

“The agreement, which was signed by the then government on behalf of the Wapda, had committed to pay the royalty to the dwellers of the affected areas in 50 years. And only four years are left for the expiry of this document but we have yet to get the royalty,” Khan said.

Another jirga member, Mohammad Jamal, said that the tribesmen of the erstwhile tribal belt of Mansehra had rendered great sacrifices for the country. “The dam, which is built on our forefather’s graveyards, has been supplying the power to the entire country but we are still without electricity,” he said.

Mohammad Zahid, another jirga member, said that the families affected by the dam were without the employment and benefits of the reality as promised in the agreement.