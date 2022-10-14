Negotiations between officials, crushing plants’ reps succeed

JAMRUD: Negotiations between the district administration, police and representatives of the crushing plants association proved successful and as a result the Pak-Afghan highway was opened.

On Thursday, the members of the crushing plants association in Jamrud closed the Pak-Afghan Highway in protest against tax collection by the government institutions in Jamrud and for other demands.

People faced difficulties due to the road blockade but later they opened the highway as a result of successful negotiations with the Jamrud administration and the police. It was decided that nobody would take tax from the loaded dumpers till the coming Monday. Assistant Commissioner Jamrud Shakeel Ahmed, SHO Jamrud Shah Khalid Afridi, Takhta Baig in-charge Hazrat Munir Afridi, Malik Salahuddin Kukikhel, local government representatives, chairman Inayat Afridi, and crushing plants association president Haji Nawab participated in the talks.

On the occasion, Haji Nawab said that an illegal tax of Rs1500 was being collected from each dumper at a distance of one kilometer from Takhta Baig to the factories, and the levy was affecting the labour class and daily wagers.