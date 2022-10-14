Man threatens to kill Maryam if Imran arrested illegally

ISLAMABAD: A video Thursday hit the social media showing an emotionally charged person threatening to kill PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz if PTI Chairman Imran Khan was arrested illegally.
In the video clip posted on twitter, the man standing by former National Assembly speaker Qasim Khan Suri said he had told his family that he would not spare Maryam if Imran Khan was arrested illegally.
The man said he did not want any post in the party and would prefer to be a worker but he would not like anything illegal done to Imran Khan. Qasim Suri sat there unmoved smiling at his assertions.
Responding to the video in a tweet, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said, “This is what Youthias are preaching and celebrating. This man must be arrested for hurling murder threats.”
