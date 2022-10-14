AJK PM assures RSP chief of funding for development

MUZAFFARABAD: AJK Rural Support Program (RSP) Chief Executive Officer Umar Shehzad Jaral called on Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan here Thursday.

Shehzad briefed the PM about the institution and the upcoming projects. The prime minister was also apprised of the objectives of the establishment of RSP. The Prime Minister assured him of all-out support to make the institution active. Expressing satisfaction over the CEO’s performance, the PM said that the government would provide requisite funds to the RSP for rural population development.