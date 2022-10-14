Imran seeks face-saving after conspiracy narrative failed: Gilani

MULTAN: Former prime minister and PPP leader Senator Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Thursday said that those who conspired against the country’s security and institutions would not be able to escape the foreign funding case.

Addressing an election meeting in the NA-157, he said the audio leaks weakened Imran Khan’s narrative and exposed it to the people, adding that the people of NA-157 would openly express their no-confidence in Imran Khan through the ballot paper on October 16.

Gilani further said that changing the routine cipher into arbitrary minutes and creating a narrative of American conspiracy caused irreparable damage to Pakistan at the diplomatic level, adding that time is witness that they have always prioritised the state over politics. He said the PTI chief was funded by the anti-Pakistan elements to create heinous conspiracies, political and economic instability, adding that the people and institutions are well aware of it.

He said that for the sake of national security, democracy and people’s rights, they served jails, faced false cases and unfair court punishments, but never encouraged their workers to commit immorality, because they believed in democracy.

The PPP leader said he gave mega projects worth billions of rupees to the region including Multan, emphasising that Ali Musa Gilani will also serve the people. He said in the by-election of NA-157, the people want to make Ali Musa Gilani successful, because the imported party has given the impression that they do not want to go to NA.