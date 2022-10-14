PPP keeps away from Aitzaz’s statement

ISLAMABAD: Top leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), have distanced itself from the recent statement of its veteran leader Aitzaz Ahsan, saying that it was his personal view and does not reflect the party policy.

Senior leadership of the PPP have also conveyed their serious reservations to the top party leadership, vis a vis the statement of Ahsan. However, the PPP kept its distance from the statement of Ahsan, avoiding recording their response to it, nonetheless the acting president of the PPP, central Punjab zone, Rana Farooq Saeed during a press conference in Lahore responded and termed it against the policy line, while demanding Ahsan’s dismissal from the central executive committee of the PPP.

According to sources, senior leaders of the PPP had expressed serious reservations on Aitzaz Ahsan’s statement and have conveyed their serious reservations to the top party leadership against it.

“Many senior leaders of the party have conveyed their reservations on the statement of Aitzaz Ahsan, saying that it was not the first time that he took a stance different to that of the party policy,” elaborated a senior leader of the PPP when contacted him by this scribe.