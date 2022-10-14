Students, teacher injured in van-truck collision

karachi: At least a dozen schoolchildren and a teacher were injured during a collision between a school van and a truck carrying vegetables on the Super Highway on Thursday.
The injured were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and a private hospital for medical treatment. According to police, the students injured in the accident were aged between 12 years to 15 years and they were out of danger. Further investigation is under way.
