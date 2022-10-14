Milkman acquitted of rape charge for want of evidence

KARACHI: A special gender-based violence court has acquitted a man of the charge of subjecting a girl to rape in Karachi’s Lines Area after the prosecution failed to place on record evidence to prove the case against him.

Mumtaz, who worked at a milk shop, was charged with raping a girl within the Brigade police’s precincts. An FIR was lodged against him under the Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on May 9, 2020, seven months after the alleged crime was committed, on the complaint of the victim’s mother.

The judge exonerated the accused by giving him the benefit of the doubt and ordered the jail authorities to release him forthwith if his custody was not required in any other case.

The court observed that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against the accused with evidence and testimony of witnesses. “The evidence brought on record is fraught with contradictions, suffer from infirmities and doesn’t inspire confidence. Every single doubt arising in the case is to be extended to the accused without any reservation,” it said.

The judge remarked that the burden of proof always lied on the prosecution to prove the case beyond any reasonable shadow of doubt. He added that the prosecution did not produce Umair, the employer of the accused, as a witness nor did it present any evidence to substantiate his statement.

Even the medical evidence, the judge said, did not connect the accused with the commission of the offence.

In his statement, the accused, who would supply milk on a motorcycle in the area, had claimed that he was innocent and had falsely been implicated at the instance of his employer. The complainant and her daughter were working at the house of Umair whose brother subjected the victim to criminal assault, he alleged.

In the judgement, the judge said the DNA samples of the accused and those of the baby born to the victim did not match.