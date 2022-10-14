5 alleged terrorists arrested as attack on police post foiled

PESHAWAR: The police arrested five alleged terrorists after foiling an attack on a post on the outskirts of the provincial capital in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

Officials said the terrorists attacked the Juma Khan Police Post of the Nasir Bagh Police Station but the cops were alert and retaliated aggressively.

They added that the attackers escaped during the firing but the cops chased them and managed to arrest five of their accomplices.

“The police during raids on their hideouts recovered 25 hand grenades, wireless sets, uniforms and heavy ammunition from their hideouts,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Kashif Aftab Abbasi told reporters at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines.

He informed that the group was involved in a number of recent attacks on police stations and other establishments of the force. “They were planning a major attack on the police force and had collected ammunition and explosives for that,” he went on to add.

The held terrorists were identified as Zabit, Nadeem, Saidan Shah, Karim and Sawab. One of those held also remained an employee of a security department, officials said.

The terror incidents had increased in the provincial capital and elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the recent days. A watch tower constructed for the security of the funnel area of the airport in the limits of Tehkal Police Station was attacked with a grenade a day earlier.

In the past months, a number of police stations, posts and offices of police came under attack with grenades and automatic weapons in Peshawar and other districts. These also included the offices of superintendent of police and his deputy in Saddar Circle.

Also, a number of private buildings, mostly houses, were attacked with grenades in the recent months.

Senior officials said the held terrorists were involved in a number of attacks on police in the past few months.