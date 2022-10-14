Free-eye camp organised to mark World Sight Day

PESHAWAR: A free-eye camp was organised by Medical Teaching Institution Hayatabad Medical Complex (MTI-HMC) and Pakistan Institute of Community Ophthalmology (PICO) in Darul Rahmat Medical Complex Sheikhan Charsadda in connection with the World Sight Day.

During the camp, free-eye medicines and surgery kits were provided to the patients undergoing cataract surgery.

According to the camp coordinator Israj Gul, 700 persons, including more than 50 women, were provided eye screening facility; however, 60 free operation kits were provided to the patients of cataract and were operated under the supervision of eye specialists. About 300 near vision glasses were also distributed to the people with near low vision including kids and women.

Director PICO Prof Dr Sanaullah Jan said that apart from World Sight Day, people should have their eyes checked regularly so that any major disease can be treated on time. Regarding the camp, he said that many people could not do screening and operation on time due to lack of money for treatment, so this facility has been provided to the people of Charsadda at their doorsteps.

Meanwhile, a seminar was also organized at PICO, MTI-HMC Peshawar where Professor Dr Lal Muhammad, Pro Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University Peshawar, attended the event as a chief guest. Prof. Dr. Zahid Aman, Dean KGMC, -MTI-HMC Peshawar, was the guest of honour on the occasion.