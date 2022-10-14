Malakand varsity ranked first across KP

PESHAWAR: The University of Malakand has secured the first position in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings for 2023 across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A press release said it has been ranked No 1 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3rd in Pakistan and among the top 601-800 institutes of higher learning and research across the World.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings is based on different parameters including teaching (30%), research (30%), citations (30%), international outlook (7.5%), and industry outcome (2.5%).

Founded in 2001, the university has progressed at a tremendous pace. At present, there are 33 departments with 81 academic programmes. The enrolled students are 8,000 while faculty members are 300 of which 167 are PhDs from the best universities.

UoM Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad congratulated Quality Enhance Cell (QEC), the faculty and the staff for their untiring efforts in uplifting the quality of education at the University of Malakand. He stated that faculty members, staff and research students at the university deserve big applause for their excellent contributions in achieving this milestone.

He expressed gratitude to the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for its overwhelming support in uplifting the quality of higher education in the province.