One held for blackmailing woman

DI KHAN: Police arrested a man for depriving a woman of jewellery and cash amount via blackmailing.

A press release said that the police arrested Tanveer, a resident of Paharpur, who had allegedly deprived a woman of three tolas gold ornaments and Rs65,000 cash by reportedly blackmailing her on phone and other channels.

The accused, during interrogation confessed to his crime and surrendered the jewellery and cash amount to the cops.