One held for blackmailing woman

DI KHAN: Police arrested a man for depriving a woman of jewellery and cash amount via blackmailing.
A press release said that the police arrested Tanveer, a resident of Paharpur, who had allegedly deprived a woman of three tolas gold ornaments and Rs65,000 cash by reportedly blackmailing her on phone and other channels.
The accused, during interrogation confessed to his crime and surrendered the jewellery and cash amount to the cops.
KARACHI: A special gender-based violence court has acquitted a man of the charge of subjecting a girl to rape in...
PESHAWAR: The police arrested five alleged terrorists after foiling an attack on a post on the outskirts of the...
PESHAWAR: A free-eye camp was organised by Medical Teaching Institution Hayatabad Medical Complex and Pakistan...
PESHAWAR: The University of Malakand has secured the first position in the Times Higher Education World University...
MANSEHRA: A jirga of elders belonging to five major tribes of Torghar district on Thursday demanded the government to...
WANA: Two persons including a cop were shot dead in South Waziristan tribal district on Thursday.Local police said...
Comments