Passing out ceremony held for jail warders

HARIPUR: Passing out ceremony of the newly recruited jail warders was held at Central Prison Haripur here on Thursday.
The first batch of 30 recruits passed out to their points of duty in different jails of the province. The trainees, according to Assistant Superintendent Prison Saud Khan, learnt different kinds of drills, prison rules and human rights and their duties during their three months training at the Prison Training Academy Haripur.
All the new recruits exhibited their drill skills during the passing out ceremony. The superintendent Haripur jail inspected the guard of honour and congratulated all the trainees.
KARACHI: A special gender-based violence court has acquitted a man of the charge of subjecting a girl to rape in...
PESHAWAR: The police arrested five alleged terrorists after foiling an attack on a post on the outskirts of the...
PESHAWAR: A free-eye camp was organised by Medical Teaching Institution Hayatabad Medical Complex and Pakistan...
PESHAWAR: The University of Malakand has secured the first position in the Times Higher Education World University...
MANSEHRA: A jirga of elders belonging to five major tribes of Torghar district on Thursday demanded the government to...
WANA: Two persons including a cop were shot dead in South Waziristan tribal district on Thursday.Local police said...
Comments