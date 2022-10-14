Passing out ceremony held for jail warders

HARIPUR: Passing out ceremony of the newly recruited jail warders was held at Central Prison Haripur here on Thursday.

The first batch of 30 recruits passed out to their points of duty in different jails of the province. The trainees, according to Assistant Superintendent Prison Saud Khan, learnt different kinds of drills, prison rules and human rights and their duties during their three months training at the Prison Training Academy Haripur.

All the new recruits exhibited their drill skills during the passing out ceremony. The superintendent Haripur jail inspected the guard of honour and congratulated all the trainees.