CDA resumes e-courts to address public grievances

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has resumed online ‘e-Kutcheri’ (open courts) programme to address grievances of the residents in line with the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the details, the Prime Minister House has directed all the government departments including CDA to hold open courts on social media platforms to ensure maximum number of people participate in it and present their problems.

The Water Management Wing of the civic agency has been quite active and it has so far organized a number of e-Kutcheris in last few months. It also held e-courts on Wednesday and provided the people with an opportunity to directly talk to the Director General Water Management and other relevant officials to register their complaints regarding supply of water.

The officials listened to the queries and complaints of the locals and gave assurance for their immediate redressal. They said they would continue to hold e-courts to resolve citizens’ grievances at the earliest.

In order to achieve desired results a mobile van complaints service has also been initiated that is targeting different areas on daily basis to record the complaints from the residents and resolve them at the earliest.

The concept of holding e-courts was first adopted after emergence of coronavirus pandemic. The government departments started interacting with the people through social media platforms due to restrictions on public gatherings.

As the population in the federal capital is growing at faster pace the civic agency has been working on a plan for supply of water from other sources to meet the demand of water in the city.

An official informed that the CDA’s Water Management Wing has been constantly interacting with the people through e-courts in which complaints are registered and later addressed to the satisfaction of the complainants.