174 dengue cases reported in a day

Rawalpindi : The number of localities and union councils in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district being hit by dengue fever outbreak is on the rise that is alarming mainly because the weather conditions are most favourable at the time for transmission of the infection in this region of the country.

In the last 24 hours, another 174 individuals were tested positive for dengue fever from the twin cities taking the total number of patients so far reported from the region to 6861 of which at least 10 patients had already lost their lives due to the infection.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday reveals that more than three cases of dengue fever have been reported from as many as 54 union councils in Rawalpindi district in the last one week while more than five confirmed cases have been reported from 25 union councils in the district in the last seven days.

On the other hand, more than 70 dengue fever cases have been reported from as many as nine union councils in Islamabad rural area. It is important that more than 16 dengue fever cases have been reported from these nine UCs in Islamabad rural in the last one week.

The district health department ICT has declared as many as eight localities as the high risk areas in Islamabad rural. Almost similar is the number of localities being hit by dengue fever outbreak hard in urban areas of the federal capital.

A consistent increase in the number of confirmed cases of dengue fever belonging to the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi for the last one month has not only made the situation alarming but revealed that there is no check on spread of the infection.

It is important that in the last 16 years, the dengue fever outbreaks came to end by the end of November mainly because of fall in mercury that made weather conditions unfit for breeding and growth of mosquitoes particularly ‘aedes aegypti’, the vector that causes dengue fever. It seems as the outbreak would be under control in November this year too.