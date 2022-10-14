HEC chairman advocates use of technology in education

Islamabad : Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Mukhtar Ahmed has said that the world is focusing its attention on digital transformation, innovation and the use of technology in the education sector.

"In view of contemporary requirements, we [HEC] are helping our universities adopt smart classrooms, blended education and hybrid learning systems," Dr Ahmed told the closing ceremony of the 7th International Applied Business Research Conference at the International Islamic University.

The HEC chairman said for achieving success in the future, it was necessary to move with the pace of contemporary changes in technology.

"Instead of buildings and models, it is the era of smart university ideology. Smart university education has benefited the global education system during the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

Dr Ahmed said the universities should use cloud computing under the guidance of the HEC. He said technology had to be utilised keeping in mind the changes that would take place in the next decades.

The HEC chairman said work was going on to utilise a blended learning and hybrid system so that in the future, Pakistan didn't lag behind in the world. He hailed the efforts of IIUI for organising the conference on the most contemporary and important topic and also assured full cooperation.

Speaking on the occasion, IIU President Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi said the world was traveling and developing at a fast pace due to technology, which included innovations such as 3D printing, robotics and artificial intelligence after the Internet.

He said in human history, older things were replaced by innovations and technology, and the same world saw during the world realized the importance of digital transformation.

The IIU president highlighted the university's open and distance learning systems, campus management system, new strategic plan, and new organogram.

Vice-presidents of the university Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed discussed the advantages of technology and aspects of utilising business opportunities. Dr Ayaz Afsar, the IIU vice-president (academic affairs), appreciated the organisers of the conference.