Humanitarian tragedy feared after arrival of Afghans

Islamabad : Speakers at a workshop have warned that if migrants from Afghanistan, who entered Pakistan in recent months, are not helped soon, a humanitarian tragedy will occur.

They urged the international community to take note of the movement across Afghanistan's borders, and find some way to help migrants. They underlined that Pakistan, too, needed to have a clear policy on that migration.

The event was organised by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) and Verso Consulting here to highlight the plight of Afghan migrants and refugees, including those who have been in Pakistan for some time or entered the country recently and are largely undocumented.

It was attended by representatives of local NGOs, human rights activists and some Afghan migrants.

The speakers said that after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, a number of Afghans entered Pakistan mostly after selling their possessions and liquidating their savings.

They said some migrants came on short-term or medical visas, while others crossed the border illegally.

The speakers said those Afghans were unable or unwilling to go back to Afghanistan and lived in Pakistan illegally and that there were an estimated 275,000 people at minimum.

The speakers said Pakistan had never carried out forcible repatriation, and such a move would not be advisable from a humanitarian perspective as well as it would be contrary to international law. They said Pakistan needed to formulate a policy to deal with these people, either by issuing temporary resident permits or by some other means.

The speakers said in the longer run, Pakistan needed to develop a policy and legislative framework to cover refugees and asylum seekers in general.