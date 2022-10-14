DRAP notifies clinical studies committee

Islamabad : The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has notified the Clinical Studies Committee for a period of three years.

The director of the DRAP Division of Pharmacy Services will head the panel, which will have the additional director or deputy director of the same division as its secretary.

Experts from all four provinces will be part of the committee. They include Dr Mirza Manwar Baig and Prof Dr Manwar Alam from Sindh, Prof Dr Fazale Subhan from KP, Prof Dr Saeed Ahmad Khan from Balochistan and Waqas Latif from Punjab.

Nominees of the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association and Pharma Bureau will join the panel as observers.