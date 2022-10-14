Teachers protest pay disparity among govt employees

Islamabad : Teachers and employees of various ministries, divisions and departments, on Thursday staged a peaceful protest accusing the government of failing to reduce pay disparity among the employees.

The teachers under the umbrellas of All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA) and Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) converged at Pak Secretariat, Q-Block and marched in a rally toward the Parliament House headed by AGEGA Chief Coordinator Rehman Ali Bajwa.

The participants shouted slogans and carried placards on which their demands were written. The protesters held a sit-in in front of the parliament house to highlight their issues.

They called for similar rights and benefits as their peers are getting in the ministries, divisions and other departments.

Professor Farhan Azam, senior vice president of FGCTA who was leading a large number of teachers in the protest said the protest was being held in order to compel the government to reduce rising pay disparity among the employees.

“The employees of unprivileged departments are doing the same work as other employees are doing in other privileged departments but their salaries are less.”

He said that the salaries of unprivileged departments should be at par with the salaries of privileged departments.

Professor Tasnim Akhter Mir, vice president of FGCTA said, “Recently an executive allowance of 150 per cent was granted to the preferred class of government servants while a large number of employees have been ignored. It has created unrest among deprived government servants including the education department."

She demanded that the same should be granted to the teachers and other government servants of BPS-17 to 22 in order to eliminate the rising disparity.”

Dr Nazir Ahmed Bhutta, another participant, pointed out that the existing house rent, conveyance and medical allowances have not been revised since 2008 while government servants have been hardly hit by skyrocketing prices of items of daily need.”

Professor Javaid Iqbal Gondal said teachers had been suffering due to non-payment of the house rental ceiling. The cost of living in Islamabad is high and teachers whose rental ceilings have not been released are in a very pathetic condition.

He decried the failure of the authorities to release the rental ceiling on time.

"As an association, we demand that the Finance Division release the funds urgently to pay the rents to landlords,” he said.

Anum Kaleem, joint secretary of FGCTA said, “If the government does not pay heed to our demands and increase our salaries at par with the privileged class of government servants, we will intensify the protest,” She alleged that the authorities are taking them for granted and have failed to recognise the contribution of the teachers.

Dr Jabir Hussain, press secretary of the central body of FGCTA demanded the immediate convening of a meeting of the departmental promotion committee to consider the pending promotion cases.