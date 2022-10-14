Int’l bodies to help Wasa in completing waste water plant

LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) will complete the waste water treatment plant with the help of international organisations. In this regard, two delegations from International Finance Corporation and Punjab Public Private Partnership Authority visited Wasa Head Office and met with Wasa Managing Director Ghafran Ahmed here on Thursday.

Salient features of the proposed waste water treatment plant were discussed in the meeting. Wasa’s Director Planning Zeeshan Bilal gave a detailed briefing to the delegates. Sewage infrastructure and other environment-friendly public welfare projects were discussed and the cooperation of international organisations regarding the funding of the projects was declared indispensable in the meeting. Wasa MD Ghafran Ahmed said making public projects environment-friendly was the top priority of Wasa and water investment projects were the need of the hour in the prevailing scarcity of water. He said due to the rapid population growth, the demand of clean drinking water and good sanitation facilities was increasing every day. He thanked the delegates for visiting Wasa office and expressing their interest in water-related projects.