‘CBD to use barren land to raise capital for uplift’

LAHORE:Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) has conducted its first-ever Development Discussion Forum called the “Dev Talk” at a private university here on Thursday.

The reason behind Dev Talk was to involve the academia of Punjab to become advocates for ongoing projects of CBD Punjab and provide them with sought-after insights behind the creation of Pakistan’s first business district and development landscape in Punjab, officials said, adding the keynote speakers for Dev Talk were Executive Director Commercial PCBDDA, Muhammad Omer, Executive Director Technical PCBDDA, Riaz Hussain, Director Business Development PCBDDA, Ali Waqar Shah and Director Architecture, Sameer Aftab.

Muhammad Omer started the session by highlighting the core need for the establishment of Pakistan’s first and most anticipated business district. He told the attendees that CBD Punjab was formed by an act of parliament in February 2021 to put Pakistan on the global economic map by attracting domestic and foreign investment for the development of Punjab.

In his address, he stated, “CBD Punjab is working on the business model to use the barren government-owned land for wealth generation to raise capital for the development of Punjab. We have secured an investment of Rs58.89 billion in a short time span. CBD Punjab is a room full of opportunities for a secure investment in Punjab. It is a business hub that will reform the urban regeneration and development landscape of the province.”

He added that the vertical expansion of cities is the future, promotion of vertical architecture and modern urban planning is the solution to many problems. CBD Punjab’s core mission is to transform the future for a better tomorrow.