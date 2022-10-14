 
Friday October 14, 2022
Lahore

Mehfil-e-Milad

By Our Correspondent
October 14, 2022

LAHORE:A Mehfil-e-Milad was organised by the Punjab University’s Accounts Branch, in which religious scholar Shahzad Ahmad Bhatti shed light on the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). On this occasion, Treasurer Home Economics University Muhammad Kashif, Sannaullah Shah and others were present.

