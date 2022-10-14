Cheema condemns arrest of Swati

LAHORE:Adviser to the CM on Information Omer Sarfaraz Cheema, terming the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Azam Swati by the ‘Sharif Zardari Force’s FIA as height form of fascism, has said on one hand money laundering of Rs16 billion by Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz was looked away from, while on the other hand PTI leaders are being subjected to political revenge with unjust arrests. Cheema said under the leadership of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, PTI will fight the Shehbaz Zardari mafia at every level and every penny looted from nation will be accounted for.