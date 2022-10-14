PMLN celebrates acquittal of Shehbaz, Hamza

LAHORE:PMLN Thursday held a thanksgiving ceremony over the acquittal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz in a money laundering case.

A large number of PMLN leaders and workers participated in the ceremony. MPA Kanwal Parvez and other party workers and leaders attended the event. PMLN general-secretary Khawaja Imran Nazir while addressing the thanksgiving ceremony said, "Congratulations to the PMLN workers who supported the party leaders in difficult situations.” He said Shahzad Akbar was a pack of lies and he made false case against the PMLN workers.

“Media trial of our leadership was conducted. We will not take revenge. You (PTI) are being beaten by Allah. PMLN workers are standing with Nawaz Sharif. Imran tried to make Pakistan economically miserable. State Bank was mortgaged by IMF. There was no American conspiracy. Pakistan was created and we will save Pakistan. An attempt to make Pakistan Sri Lanka has been foiled. Difficult time has passed. Petrol and electricity will be cheaper. And in the next few months, the government of Punjab will also be taken away from the PTI,” the PMLN leaders said. Khawaja Ahmad Hasan while addressing the ceremony said, “Today is a historical day which we are celebrating.”

He said that the truth is victorious over the falsehood. He said Imran made many efforts, but he could not achieve success. “Nawaz Sharif will also be present between us very soon. The courts have also corrected their decisions. The rumors about Hamza Shahbaz have also died down,” the PMLN leader said. PMLN leader Kabir Taj and others also spoke. On this occasion, a resolution was presented by Mubasher Javed. Imran Khan wants to destroy the economy. He wants to spoil the relations with the international community. Nawaz Sharif should be brought back with justice so that the country can develop, the resolution said.