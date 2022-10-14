Robbers injure shopkeeper on resistance

LAHORE:A shopkeeper was shot at and injured on resistance by robbers in Manga Mandi here on Thursday.

Victim Abdul Rahim was at his shop when two unidentified robbers entered the shop and made him hostage at a gunpoint. They looted valuables. When the victim offered resistance, he was shot at and injured by the robbers. Police were investigating.

CASE REGISTERED: An FIR was registered against two people for murdering a man and his seven-year-old daughter in Sattokatla on Wednesday. The case has been registered on the complaint of Ghulam Hussain. Two suspects identified as Imran and Adnan have been nominated in the case. According to the FIR, the suspects were annoyed as their father Ghulam Hussain contracted a second marriage. Due to the second marriage, a property dispute had developed in the family. The suspects shot dead Ghulam Hussain when he was driving his car to drop his seven-year-old daughter Azra.

ARRESTED: Hanjarwal police arrested two members of a bike lifting gang. The arrested suspects have been identified as Ashraf alias Achu and Ali Hasnain. Police recovered two bikes, spare-parts, two pistol and bullets from their custody. The suspects used to lift bikes using master keys parked outside plazas and markets. They would sell the bikes’ spare parts. A case has been registered against them.

ACCIDENTS: At least four people died whereas 1,138 were injured in 1,069 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 597 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals.