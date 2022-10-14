Delhi wants normal ties with Pakistan: South Asia expert

LAHORE:A western expert on South Asian politics Prof Christophe Jaffrelot said that the demands from US and western countries from Pakistan about maintaining transparency in the CPEC are aimed at having complete knowledge about the financial aspects and interest rates of the Chinese projects to facilitate IMF for bailout Islamabad in its cash needs. He was speaking at a seminar titled ‘The Indo-Pak Relations in the Context of India’s Indo-Pacific Strategy’, held by Institute of Peace and Connectivity (IPAC) on Thursday.

Prof Christophe Jaffrelot is a professor of south Asian politics at leading universities in the world, director of research at Centre for Studies in International Relations (CERI) at University of Paris, Professor of Indian politics and sociology at King’s College London, and a non-resident scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

IPAC chairman and former foreign minister Khurshid Mehmood Kasuri presided over the seminar where former diplomats, senior politicians, intellectuals and students of political science also participated. Former Punjab governors Lt-Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool, Shahid Hamid, former Pak ambassador to Delhi Shahid Malik and other dignitaries also participated in the seminar. Prof Jaffrelot agreed with a questioner that west should have rallied unanimously for invasions and freedom movements in Muslim countries like Palestine, Kashmir, Chechnya etc, like it has done in case of Ukraine. He parried a question as to how the west bring India to ensure religious freedoms to minorities and hold peace dialogue with Pakistan when western countries have been selling sophisticated arms and ammunition to New Delhi worth billions of dollars.

To a question, he said Delhi wants normal relations with Pakistan since she cannot fight on two fronts (in the North and in the West), and restoration of some peace in Kashmir after the abolition of Art. 370 in order to hold elections peacefully there.

To a question about when he sees a reversal of Hindu fanaticism and systematic persecution of Muslim minority under BJP, he said he cannot expect it from BJP, the like of which party has never been seen in the world. But he has hopes from coming generations of India to realise the gravity of the situation and take the country to a de-escalation of religious intolerance and victimisation. Prof Jaffrelot defended New Delhi’s Indo-Pacific policy saying Chinese threat has been largely responsible for it after India’s apprehensions soared following the launch of the Road and Belt Initiative and the growing presence and investment of China in India’s neighborhood in Pakistan, Myanmar, Nepal and Sri Lanka, which made Delhi felt encircled.