CM orders timely completion of ADP-funded projects

LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi chaired a meeting at his office here on Thursday and reviewed progress on provincial annual development programme (ADP) as well as financial matters.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari, former federal minister Moonis Elahi, chief secretary, secretaries of finance, Planning and Development (P&D), C&W and other officials. The chief minister directed to achieve the target fixed for increasing provincial resources and added that solid steps should be taken in this regard so that people could be provided more and more facilities through revenue generation. The chief minister also sought a comprehensive plan for reforms in Punjab pension fund and directed that best utilisation of Punjab pension fund should be ensured for payment of pensions. The officials concerned should provide a comprehensive plan next week, he added and directed to review the issuance of Punjab bonds. A committee was constituted to formulate recommendations with regard to issuance of Punjab bonds and this committee would present its proposals for the same.

The chief minister ordered that ADP funded projects should be completed in time as it would ensure correct utilisation of resources while enabling the people to benefit from the development schemes. He further directed that public welfare projects should be completed without delay and the pace of work be accelerated on development and welfare-oriented schemes. Similarly, he added that water supply schemes along with health and education projects should also be completed on a priority basis.

The Punjab government believes in delivery and achievement of targets within timeline is the responsibility of the departments concerned, he said. For this, timely utilisation of development resources was essential, he added.

The chief minister asked the departments to ensure timely and correct utilisation of released funds. Along with it, increase in growth and investment should also be promoted through private sector. A target of balanced regional growth should be ensured through development strategy, he concluded. The CM was also briefed about financial matters and annual development programme.

GRIEVED: The chief minister has expressed deep grief over the loss of precious human lives due to a fire in a passenger coach near Nooriabad and extended sympathies to the bereaved families. He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and added that all the sympathies of the Punjab government are with the bereaved families.