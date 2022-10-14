UN experts urge warring sides to renew truce in Yemen

UNITED NATIONS, United States: UN officials on Thursday urged the warring parties in Yemen to renew their truce after seven years of devastating war between the Saudi-backed Yemeni government and Iranian-backed rebels.
The truce, in effect since April 2 and extended on an emergency basis twice, expired on October 2 without the Yemeni government and Huthi rebels reaching an agreement to roll it over for another six months. “As I continue to work with both sides to find solutions, I urge them to demonstrate the leadership and flexibility required to reach an extended and expanded agreements,” pleaded UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg.
