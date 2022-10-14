Florida school shooter avoids death penalty, gets life in prison

FORT LAUDERDALE, United States: A US jury on Thursday rejected the death penalty for Nikolas Cruz, who shot and killed 17 people at his former Florida high school, opting instead for life imprisonment without the chance of parole.

The jury deliberated for a full day on Wednesday and briefly on Thursday before deciding that the 24-year-old Cruz should receive life in prison for the February 2018 murders of 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. A death penalty recommendation needed to be unanimous and at least one or more of the 12 jurors found it was not justified because of mitigating circumstances.