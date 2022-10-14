Lebanon parliament fails to elect president for second time

BEIRUT: Lebanon´s parliament on Thursday failed for a second time to elect a successor to President Michel Aoun, with some lawmakers boycotting the vote meaning the quorum was not reached.
Only 71 out of 128 lawmakers attended Thursday´s session. Parliament speaker Nabih Berri called for another vote on October 20, to take place before Aoun´s term finishes at the end of the month.
Lebanon, grappling with its worst-ever financial crisis, is also in the throes of a political paralysis that has hampered attempts to form a new government, since the outgoing cabinet´s mandate expired in May.
With no clear candidate to replace Aoun, the process to name a new president could also be extended -- although Lebanon can ill afford any delay. A first voting round last month saw lawmaker Michel Moawad emerge as a frontrunner in the presidential race, but he fell far below the number of votes needed.
A lawmaker with the powerful Hizbullah movement dismissed Moawad´s bid. “It will not lead to any results,” Hasan Fadlallah told reporters. “A challenge candidate will lead to more delays,” he said, calling for further consultations.
