Morocco court jails 15 more migrants

NADOR, Morocco: A Moroccan court has handed heavy prison terms to 15 Sudanese migrants arrested after a June tragedy at a Spanish border in which two dozen migrants died, their lawyer said on Thursday.
They had been detained after some 2,000 people, stormed the frontier with the Spanish enclave of Melilla on June 24 in a bid to reach European Union territory. Border guards on both sides responded with what rights groups said was excessive force, leaving at least 23 migrants dead -- the worst toll in years of such attempted crossings.
The 15 were latest batch of dozens of migrants jailed over the tragedy. No officials have faced trial over the affair. Eight of the migrants were sentenced to three years in prison while the other seven received two years, in a ruling issued overnight by the court in the border town of Nador.
PARIS: Europe faces a higher-than-usual chance of a cold blast of weather before the end of the year, but the winter...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli police said on Thursday they arrested nine Palestinians during overnight clashes in east...
UNITED NATIONS, United States: UN officials on Thursday urged the warring parties in Yemen to renew their truce after...
FORT LAUDERDALE, United States: A US jury on Thursday rejected the death penalty for Nikolas Cruz, who shot and killed...
BEIRUT: Lebanon approved a US-brokered maritime border deal with Israel on Thursday, President Michel Aoun announced,...
GENEVA: The World Health Organisation´s Covid-19 emergency committee met on Thursday to discuss if the pandemic still...
Comments