Morocco court jails 15 more migrants

NADOR, Morocco: A Moroccan court has handed heavy prison terms to 15 Sudanese migrants arrested after a June tragedy at a Spanish border in which two dozen migrants died, their lawyer said on Thursday.

They had been detained after some 2,000 people, stormed the frontier with the Spanish enclave of Melilla on June 24 in a bid to reach European Union territory. Border guards on both sides responded with what rights groups said was excessive force, leaving at least 23 migrants dead -- the worst toll in years of such attempted crossings.

The 15 were latest batch of dozens of migrants jailed over the tragedy. No officials have faced trial over the affair. Eight of the migrants were sentenced to three years in prison while the other seven received two years, in a ruling issued overnight by the court in the border town of Nador.