Half the world unprepared for disasters: UN

GENEVA: Even as extreme weather and climate disasters are multiplying, half of countries lack the advanced early warning systems needed to save lives, the United Nations warned on Thursday.
In a fresh report, the UN agencies for weather and for disaster risk reduction found countries with poor early warning systems on average see eight times greater mortality from disasters than countries with strong measures.
Proper early warning systems for floods, droughts, heatwaves, storms or other disasters allow for planning to minimise adverse impacts. “Extreme weather events will happen. But they do not need to become deadly disasters,” UN chief Antonio Guterres said. As the impacts of climate change are increasingly felt, the world is seeing more disasters that have “compounding and cascading impacts”, Thursday´s report said.
