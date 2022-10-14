Arafat shines for Sharks to maintain unbeaten run

LAHORE: All-rounder Arafat Minhas produced his second player of the match award-winning performance to give a comfortable 44-run win to Gwadar Sharks against Gujranwala Giants in the ninth match of the Pakistan Junior League at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Wednesday night.

The Sharks have now jumped to the top of the six-team table courtesy a 100 percent win record (three wins from as many matches). Giants are facing an early elimination having lost all their three matches.

The left-arm-spinner then made three more breakthroughs in what turned out to be a match-winning spell. He dismissed Ali Asfand (8), Shevon Daniel (28 off 26 balls, five fours) and Hassan Ali Jnr (0) to leave the Giants in absolute disarray at 86 for nine in the 15th over.

The Giants were put out of their misery in the next over when Saad bowled another googly to castle Saqlain Nawaz (0). Giants were bowled out for 87 with 26 balls left unused.

The Sharks batters failed to get going in the middle of the innings and death overs and lost wickets at regular intervals to finish on 131 all out with the last wicket falling on the final ball of the 20th over.