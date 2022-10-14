So near, yet so far

LAHORE: Sri Lanka grabbed a last-ball thrilling one-run win over fighting Pakistan in the second semi-final of the ACC Women’s Asia Cup at the Sylhet International Stadium (SICS) on Thursday.

The final will be played between India and Sri Lanka on Saturday (tomorrow).

Pakistan needed nine runs off the last over and three off the final ball. Nida Dar was run out while attempting to take a double, as Pakistan managed to score 121 for six in their 20 overs.

Chasing 123 runs to win, the opening pair of Muneeba Ali and Sidra Amin provided a solid 31-run start to the innings. The left-handed Muneeba scored 18 off 10 balls, hitting three fours, before getting run out on the first ball of the fourth over. Captain Bismah Maroof joined Sidra and the pair added 16 runs for the second wicket.

Sidra (nine off 20, 1x4) got back to the hut while playing a reverse flick off Inoka Ranaweera on the last ball of the seventh over with 47 runs on the board.

In the batting powerplay, Pakistan scored 46 for one, and struck six fours.

Pakistan were in a spot of bother when they lost Omaima Sohail (10, 14b) in the 11th over. They were 65 for three.

Bismah and Nida got together and the most experienced pair took Pakistan to 107 before Bismah got dismissed for 42 off 41, studded with four fours. The pair stitched 42 runs for the fourth wicket.

The dismissal of Bismah gave a ray of hope to Sri Lanka and they fully capitalised on the chance and restricted Pakistan to 121. Nida scored run-a-ball 26, and struck one four.

For Sri Lanka, Inoka Ranweera bagged two wickets for 17 runs.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Sri Lanka managed to score 122 for six in their 20 overs, on the back of 50-run partnership between Harshitha Samarawickrama (35, 41b, 1x4) and Nilakshi de Silva (14, 27b) for the third wicket. Opening batter Anushka Sanjeewani was the other notable run getter with 26 off 21 balls, which included one four and one six.

Nashra Sandhu was the most successful bowler for Pakistan with match figures of 4-0-17-3. Spinner Sadia Iqbal and Nida and right-arm fast Aiman Anwer scooped one wicket each.